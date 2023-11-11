Patriots Make Popular Elevations For Colts Matchup In Germany

The Patriots relied on familiarity when making their practice squad elevations for Sunday’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany.

We’re talking really familiar.

New England announced it had elevated offensive lineman Conor McDermott and linebacker Calvin Munson from the practice squad Saturday, adding both players back to the lineup after having previously spent time on the Patriots’ active roster. It’ll be the second straight elevation for McDermott, and the third and final elevation for Munson.

The Patriots not only elevated, but started McDermott at left tackle last week in the place of Trent Brown. New England will be without Brown again this week, ruling him out due to an ankle injury/personal reasons. He did not make the trip to Germany.

That should put McDermott in line to make another start. He played well against the Washington Commanders, drawing no penalties and giving up just a pair of quarterback hurries. The 31-year-old re-signed with the Patriots in October after reaching an injury settlement following his placement on injured reserve in August.

This is Munson’s third different stint with New England, spending time on the practice squad in 2018 and 2019, the 53-man roster in 2021 and the practice squad in 2022.

Munson and McDermott are both out of elevations after this week. They can only play in another game for the Patriots if they’re signed to the 53-man roster or clear waivers and return to the practice squad.

The Patriots and Colts will kick things off from Deutsche Bank Park at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.