The three most experienced members of the Patriots’ 16-man practice squad reportedly have higher salaries than the other 13.

When New England re-signed offensive lineman James Ferentz, linebacker Calvin Munson and running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery to the practice squad following cutdown day, it gave each an “enhanced” contract, according to a report Tuesday from The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

Those deals will pay Ferentz, Munson and Montgomery $20,600 per week, with the rest of the practice squadders receiving the standard $12,000.

Live Odds Final Score Updated Wed 9/6, 12:05pm

Philadelphia Eagles PHI -191 0 New England Patriots NE 0 +161

Ferentz and Munson both are longtime Patriots reserves. The former has been with New England since 2017, and the latter began his first of three stints with the franchise in 2018. Montgomery is entering his second Patriots season — he missed nearly all of his first with an injury — but his ninth in the NFL.

Story continues below advertisement

On the surface, it seemed notable that quarterback Bailey Zappe did not receive a similarly elevated salary. But Zappe’s agent, Nicole Lynn, noted that the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement does not allow teams to pay practice squad players with his level of experience a higher rate.

Let’s add some context here: Bailey Zappe is getting the maximum allowed for his years of service in the NFL, per the CBA. — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) September 6, 2023

The Patriots unexpectedly waived Zappe during final roster cuts, but he still could serve as Mac Jones’ primary backup for Sunday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles if they elevate him to the gameday roster. Their only other rostered QB, second-year pro Matt Corral, just joined the team late last week and hasn’t played a regular-season NFL snap.

Montgomery is another candidate for elevation, as the Patriots opted to carry just two running backs (Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott) on their initial 53-man roster.