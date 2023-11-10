FRANKFURT, Germany — Multiple factors prevented Trent Brown from joining the Patriots in Germany for Sunday’s international matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

The big left tackle has been hobbled by an ankle injury that kept him out of last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders. He also missed Wednesday’s practice in Foxboro, Mass., for unspecified personal reasons.

Asked Friday whether the decision not to bring Brown to Europe was based on the former or the latter, head coach Bill Belichick replied: “Both.”

Brown was one of three players who did not practice Friday at the DFB Campus, along with cornerback J.C. Jackson and wide receiver DeVante Parker. The Patriots ruled out all three before leaving for Germany.

Story continues below advertisement

Parker still is recovering from the concussion he suffered in New England’s Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and Jackson was told to stay home due to issues with his reliability and performance, including a reported missed curfew before the Washington game.

Belichick said he expects Jackson to rejoin the Patriots once they’re back stateside.

The Patriots started elevated practice squadder Conor McDermott in Brown’s place against the Commanders. He’s the favorite to get the nod against Indianapolis, with Vederian Lowe serving as the swing tackle.