Peter King isn’t certain the New England Patriots will move on from head coach Bill Belichick. But if the Patriots do part ways with the future Hall of Famer, who’s in the midst of arguably his worst-ever season, King believes there are a few landing spots that make varying levels of sense.

Among those listed are the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears.

“The Cowboys could be in play, I think, only if they don’t win the division, have some sketchy outings down the stretch and go winless in the playoffs,” King wrote for NBC Sports “Pro Football Talk.”

“In that case, I could see Jerry Jones chasing Belichick, repeating history from two decades ago. Before you say Belichick would never work for Jerry, remember 2003, when we all thought Bill Parcells would never work for Jones.”

Story continues below advertisement

King admitted the Commanders might feel like an “odd fit,” but noted how Belichick grew up some 23 miles from FedEx Field. And if new owner Josh Harris believes Belichick could be around for a bit despite his 71 years of age, King thinks the partnership could be mutually beneficial.

As for the Chargers, King wrote: “I’m dubious Dean Spanos would have a relative blank check for Belichick. But if L.A. goes winless in the postseason again, or finishes out of the money, Spanos just might sniff around Belichick. Also, Belichick is 18 wins from breaking Don Shula’s record for coaching victories. Who knows how many wins away he’ll be after this year. Fifteen? Sixteen? He’d have to think he could win eight games a year, minimum, with Justin Herbert.”

Stephen A. Smith listed the Chargers and Commanders as his own post-Patriots landing spots for Belichick, as well. Patriots fans, however, shouldn’t expect any mid-season development.