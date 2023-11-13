Many wondered how Kyler Murray’s return would impact the woeful Arizona Cardinals.

Well, we might have received our answer.

Murray returned to the field in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons and led the Cardinals on an 11-play, 70-yard drive en route to a last-second victory.

Murray showed flashes of his upside and potential. He did not look like a dual-threat quarterback playing in his first game after suffering an ACL injury last December, especially on Arizona’s game-winning drive.

Story continues below advertisement

Facing third-and-10 from the Arizona 42-yard line, Murray traveled 68.9 yards on a scramble that resulted in a 13-yard gain, per Next Gen Stats. He reached a top speed of 20.17 mph, which was the fastest speed he’s reached since Week 16 in 2021.

That single play had a monumental impact on Arizona winning its Week 10 game and snapping its six-game losing streak — a 22.6% increase in win probability, to be exact.

Kyler Murray, ladies and gentlemen 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yVmXaQVgn1 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 13, 2023

It wasn’t the vintage Murray play, though. Murray also had a 6-yard touchdown run in the second quarter where he faked a handoff and kept it himself for an easy score.

Story continues below advertisement

Murray told reporters after Arizona’s 25-23 victory that he hadn’t had a read like that since his second NFL season, and essentially laughed at the Falcons’ defense for treating him like his “legs didn’t work,” per The Athletic.

Arizona’s 230 passing yards in Week 10 were its second-most this season. Murray went 19-for-32 through the air for 249 passing yards along with six rushes for 33 yards.

All told, the Week 10 snapshot hinted how much better Murray could make the 2023 Cardinals, who went 1-7 in their first eight games with Josh Dobbs starting before a loss by Week 9 quarterback Clayton Tune. Are the Cardinals going to reach the playoffs? Well, no. They’re no longer even listed on the FanDuel Sportsbook betting board.

But there’s reason to believe wins against the 5-4 Houston Texans, 3-6 Los Angeles Rams, 6-3 Pittsburgh Steelers and 3-7 Chicago Bears now are far more attainable for Arizona.

Story continues below advertisement

Enter: the New England Patriots, who currently have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft ahead of “Monday Night Football” between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills. The Cardinals currently own the No. 4 overall pick.

Murray’s performance is a positive development for New England not just because of the NFL draft, but also because of the impact it might have on Murray’s future in Arizona. First, and as we’ve discussed before, should Murray help the Cardinals win more games, that obviously benefits the Patriots’ draft prospects.

Additionally, if Murray continues to showcase signs of a franchise quarterback this season, perhaps Arizona will decide to retain Murray and use its own top pick on a different talent. Murray signed a five-year, $230 million contract last July, after all.

That, too, would benefit Robert Kraft’s organization, which also could be interested in a potential Murray trade sweepstakes.

Story continues below advertisement

What’s not up for debate, however, is that Murray’s Week 10 performance was a good sign for the Patriots and others vying for a top pick in the NFL draft.