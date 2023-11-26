Scott Zolak saw enough from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Jones threw a pair of first-half interceptions and was benched to start the second half. Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe replaced Jones behind center, a decision that was a no-brainer to all those watching the Week 12 matchup.
“This is the right decision here,” the former Patriots quarterback and team’s current radio broadcaster said on 98.5 The Sports Hub at the start of the second half. “Mac Jones right now is broken.”
Jones has been benched four times this season, the last two coming with a win still on the table.
Story continues below advertisement
more patriots
Zolak and many others believed Jones was broken both mentally and physically even before Sunday’s kickoff. Jones, after all, was pulled in crunch time of New England’s Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts — the last time the Patriots stepped on the field. Belichick opted for Zappe rather than Jones with the international game on the line.
“You’ve got to give your team a chance,” Zolak said on the broadcast.
Zolak called for the change immediately after Jones’ second interception of the contest, and he certainly was not alone.
Zappe led an 11-play, 60-yard scoring drive on New England’s first possession of the second half. Some will consider that a step in the right direction, but others paying close attention to the NFL draft board might have wanted to stick with Jones considering his struggles.
Story continues below advertisement
Featured image via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images