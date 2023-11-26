EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New England Patriots benched Mac Jones for the fourth time this season Sunday, replacing him with Bailey Zappe after a dreadful first half against the New York Giants.

Jones played the first two quarters of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium. He threw one interception late in the first and one midway through the second, with the latter setting up the Giants’ first touchdown of the afternoon.

Both picks were ill-advised throws into heavy coverage. Jones also fumbled once (teammate Cole Strange recovered) and was penalized for delay of game. He completed 12 of 21 passes for 89 yards and no touchdowns and a passer rating of 27.8.

When the Patriots’ offense returned to the field after halftime, Zappe was behind center. He and Jones reportedly split first-team reps in practice this week, with head coach Bill Belichick declining to announce — or even tell the team — who would start Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

It was not reported until late Saturday night that Jones would get the nod, and a subsequent report indicated Zappe was “likely” to see playing time, as well. The Patriots cut third-string QB Will Grier on Sunday and did not elevate Malik Cunningham from the practice squad.

Zappe won both of his starts as a fourth-round rookie last season, but he was cut out of training camp this summer and struggled in his first three relief appearances, completing just 40% of his passes.

The Patriots trailed 7-0 at the time of the QB change. Zappe’s first possession was an 11-play, 60-yard drive that culminated in a 7-yard Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown run that tied the score.

Zappe went 6-for-6 for 36 yards during the series, mostly relying on screens and other throws near or behind the line of scrimmage.