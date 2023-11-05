A matchup against the Commanders seemed to be a get-right spot for the Patriots, but even team ownership might be losing faith in the team.

New England lost to Washington, 20-17, at Gillette Stadium and fell to 2-7 after Week 9. The matchup followed a similar script with inconsistent play on offense along with the defense making big plays but also giving up key third downs and giving up big plays of its own.

The FOX broadcast cut to Patriots owner Robert Kraft and president Jonathan Kraft after Chad Ryland hit a field goal in the third quarter to put New England up 17-10. A clip shared by WEEI’s Andy Gresh seemed to indicate that Kraft was mouthing, “We’re not good enough.”

To be clear, that wording comes from very rough lip reading, and it’s not completely clear what Jonathan Kraft said to Robert Kraft in their suite. But the phrase, “We’re not good enough,” was what the majority of fans latched onto despite the possibility of something else being said.

It’s certainly not the best look after the Patriots failed to hang onto their lead and lose the game. The Krafts did express a desire before the season to get back to playing postseason football, and Robert Kraft reportedly has plans on bringing back a former executive and a potential Bill Belichick replacement.

Again, the Krafts publicly haven’t said anything about the team’s poor run of play, and trying to read Jonathan Kraft’s lips might be reaching for a narrative that already exists: New England is playing bad football.

The Patriots head to Frankfurt, Germany next week to take on the Indianapolis Colts.