The 2023 Patriots season has become a contest for who’s most responsible for their horrid campaign. However, a new contender has emerged amid New England’s race for the majority share of the blame: linebackers coach Steve Belichick.

Nepotism — at times — has its consequences, which the Patriots are learning the hard way. Another mediocre defensive output highlighted an under-the-radar candidate for thin-iced job security during New England’s Week 9 loss to the Washington Commanders — the second consecutive trip to the loss column for the Patriots.

Granted, Sunday’s 20-17 loss marked the second-lowest point total New England’s defense allowed this season, behind the 15-10 win over the New York Jets in Week 3. But the point still stands: this defense, like many other areas, stinks. It’s not effective, nor is it exonerated of any blame for its part in the Patriots becoming the NFL’s perfect contender for tanking. That’s on Bill Belichick’s son.

Specifically in Week 9, the Patriots’ defense went head-to-head with the offense in a match for which side could be more substandard.

In the second quarter, Washington quarterback Sam Howell turned a third-and-23 desperation scramble into a 24-yard gain after New England’s defensive line and backfield failed to bring him down on multiple chances.

“Yeah, we didn’t tackle well. It was obvious,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said after the game, per team-provided video.

At least self-awareness hasn’t completely faded away, right?

Washington went 6-for-9 on third-down conversions in the first half, which wasn’t as noticeable as it should’ve been because New England’s offense built a 14-10 halftime lead. Yet, even that couldn’t bail out the defense as the Commanders utilized the final two quarters to exploit Steve Belichick as nothing more than another beneficiary of spectating from the backseat of Tom Brady’s ride to a dynasty run, much like everyone else.

After New England took a 17-10 lead over Washington with 6:58 minutes remaining in the third quarter, the defense responded… by giving the Commanders a quick and easy tie on second-and-10.

Howell somehow connected with wideout Jahan Dotson (easily) while New England’s Myles Bryant was left in the dust, leaving everyone in Gillette Stadium scratching their heads. How did the Patriots not prevent that? Is there any light at the end of the tunnel that somehow gets darker each week?

“What’s mostly frustrating is us losing, that’s the main thing,” Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. told reporters postgame, per team-provided video. “But at the same time, we have a sliver of motivation because we know that if we just eliminate certain plays, we’ll be able to turn games around.”

Will they?

New England’s defense ranks 26th in points allowed per game (25.3), which isn’t a complementary fit for a Mac Jones-led offense that’s second-to-last in the NFL in points scored per game (15.0).

The Patriots time and time again haven’t proven to be capable of making those expected timely plays in the Belichick era, forming a snowball effect that’s reduced the meaning of the season. There was rarely any pressure applied to Howell, which teams continue to identify and capitalize on, regardless of the opposing signal-caller.

That’s becoming more and more inevitable as the season progresses.

“Very frustrated. I know everybody is in that locker room,” Patriots tight end Hunter Henry explained, per team-provided video. “Feel like I’ve been saying it every week. We put a lot of work in, so it’s frustrating, it hurts, yeah, it’s tough. Obviously, after a game like that, it’s tough.”

Now 2-7, there’s still plenty of time left for the down-on-their-luck Patriots to stoop to even more lows, believe it or not.