Why Jayson Tatum Didn’t Want To Be Drafted By Celtics

Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum recorded a personal milestone and made franchise history in Boston’s win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. And Tatum’s career night caused the three-time All-NBA honoree to reflect on his journey with the organization.

The 25-year-old Tatum, who is playing in his seventh season and almost certainly will be rewarded with a contract extension in the summer, admitted he didn’t want to be drafted by the Celtics in 2017.

At the time, Tatum said, he thought the team had too much talent. He questioned what his playing time and role would be.

“Man, I was ignorant when I got drafted,” Tatum told reporters after Boston’s 124-114 victory at Barclays Center, per NBC Sports Boston.

“What I thought I knew — first of all, I didn’t even want to come because I didn’t think I was going to play. They had Gordon (Hayward), JB (Jaylen Brown), Isaiah Thomas, and (Marcus) Smart. And I didn’t think I was good enough to be on that team. So, it didn’t even cross my mind how to close a game or how to finish. I was just more concerned about getting in the game and starting.”

Tatum started every game during his rookie season and has now started every contest in which he’s played over the course of his 444-game career. He recently he would come off the bench in one game this season, which would be the first time.

Green Teamers should take comfort in knowing Tatum’s reflection and acknowledgment of his feelings seven years ago, don’t carry weight now. The NBA superstar recently expressed his appreciation for Celtics fans and how he feels like a member of the Boston community.

“But, you know, things happen for a reason and I got my opportunity,” Tatum said. “It’s been a long process. I’ve had to learn through the ups and downs, through my mistakes of late-game decisions or whatever it may be. Just growing pains, plan in enough games, be in enough playoff series, you learn from those things.”

When Tatum was asked about becoming the youngest player in Celtics history to score 10,000 career points, a feat he accomplished Saturday night, he said it was “hard to process,” but shared his appreciation for the teammates and coaches who helped him reach the milestone.