Celtics star Jayson Tatum continued Boston’s red-hot 2023-24 start in historic fashion, nothing a notable milestone before halftime against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Fresh off leading the Celtics to a 155-point clinic over the Indiana Pacers, which was Boston’s first 150-plus-point offensive outpour since 1992, Tatum elected to chase history once again.

This time, Tatum became the youngest Celtic ever to reach 10,000 total career points scored. The 25-year-old entered the night trailing the milestone mark by 16 points so needless to say it was a given that Tatum would takeover Barclays Center. He also became the 10th-youngest player in NBA history to hit the 10k mark, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

What 10k points looks like 😤 pic.twitter.com/E3YfG1JOp0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 5, 2023

After contending for a league MVP award for the better part of last season, Tatum’s right back on track early on, leading the Celtics to an undefeated 4-0 start. Boston rolled into Brooklyn as the NBA’s only undefeated team left at the time, garnering plenty of momentum.

That’s just another milestone in Tatum’s already-flooded bag.

All that’s left at this point is for Tatum and the Celtics to raise Banner 18 in order to begin putting Tatum in the conversation of Boston’s all-time Mount Rushmore list — and he’s not even 26 years old yet.