The report claiming Zach Wilson was “reluctant” to return to the starting quarterback spot for the New York Jets unsurprisingly rubbed Aaron Rodgers the wrong way.

Rodgers, who’s been known to push back on reports that he doesn’t feel are truthful and accurate, did exactly that when he appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

The sentiments from the four-time NFL MVP came about 24 hours after The Athletic’s Dianna Russini and Zack Rosenblatt reported about Wilson’s reluctance.

“I will say this, when you have sources, right? That’s always an interesting, you know, thing. And first of all, to have, you can go down a whole rabbit hole with actual sources, made-up sources. Why is something willing to be a source? What are they gaining out of that? On and on and on,” Rodgers told McAfee.

Story continues below advertisement

“But when you use sources and, whether intentional or unintentional, try to assassinate someone’s character like that report does for Zach, I have a real hard time with that. I really do.”

Wilson, who was a healthy scratch in each of the last two games, appears to be taking back the starting job in Week 14 against the Houston Texans. The Athletic on Monday reported the Jets were “leaning towards” that being the case, and hoped Wilson would reconsider his stance.

Rodgers had an issue with all of it.

“You’re basically saying this kid is quitting on the team, and doesn’t want to play, and is giving the middle finger to the organization,” Rodgers said, before sharing the “source” should have put their name on the report and stood behind it.

Story continues below advertisement

Rodgers is not the only one to push back. Jets head coach Robert Saleh also said he hadn’t heard about Wilson’s reluctance.