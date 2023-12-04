The Jets want to return the keys of the offense to Zach Wilson, but he reportedly isn’t keen on getting back in the car.

New York benched Wilson in favor of Tim Boyle in the middle of its Week 11 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. But Boyle didn’t do much with the opportunity, throwing for a combined 327 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions over the Jets’ next two games (both losses).

Following the offense’s dreadful performance in Sunday’s 13-8 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Jets reportedly are “leaning towards” reinserting Wilson as the starting quarterback. But according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini and Zack Rosenblatt, the 2021 first-rounder is “reluctant” to take back his old job.

It’s a terrible look for both the Jets and Wilson, who started nine games after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in the team’s season opener. But much like Mac Jones in New England, New York appears to have broken Wilson and the 24-year-old might be checked out from the team that drafted him second overall a few years ago. It would behoove Wilson to act like a professional, but could anyone blame him for not wanting to step back into the dumpster fire that burned him so many times?

Story continues below advertisement

If not Wilson or Boyle, the Jets could promote veteran Trevor Siemian, who completed five of 13 pass attempts for 66 yards against Atlanta. Rodgers returned to practice last week, but it’s probably in the best interest of all parties involved to keep the four-time NFL MVP out for the rest of the season.