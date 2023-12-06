Being traded by the Red Sox might not have caught Alex Verdugo off guard, but the destination wasn’t one the veteran outfielder expected.

Boston worked with a rarely utilized trade partner when it dealt Verdugo on Tuesday. Craig Breslow and company sent the 27-year-old to the New York Yankees in exchange for a trio of right-handed pitchers. The morning after the deal, Red Sox manager Alex Cora wished Verdugo well and also revealed how the eighth-year pro handled the news.

“Hopefully, Alex learned from the experience,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “I learned a lot from coaching him and wish him nothing but the best. I had a conversation with him yesterday. He was very polite. Surprised it was to New York. He wished us the best. We’re gonna see him a lot this season. Like I always say, have a great season but not against us.”

Many thought the Bronx could merely be a pit stop for Verdugo, who theoretically could be flipped in a bigger move for the Yankees this offseason. However, manager Aaron Boone clearly thinks highly of the 2014 second-round pick and multiple reports claim New York will roster Verdugo in 2024.

If that proves to be the case, Verdugo will play his first series at Fenway Park as a member of the Yankees in mid-June when New York travels to Boston for a weekend set.