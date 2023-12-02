An Original Six matchup between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs always is a much-anticipated matchup, but there might be more for fans to look forward to Saturday night.

The Bruins won the first matchup against the Maple Leafs in a shootout at TD Garden on Nov. 2. Boston was shorthanded at the time, but the trio of Jeremy Swayman, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle stepped up to deliver the win for the Black and Gold.

It was a physical matchup, and Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren was injured in a puck battle with Brad Marchand. Ryan Reaves didn’t play that night, but the 36-year-old hoped for a stronger response from his team following the loss and the injury. The veteran forward also is no stranger to interactions with the Bruins captain on the ice.

“There’s always been chirping back and forth,” Reaves told reporters, per Maple Leafs video. “He likes telling me he makes more than I do. It doesn’t really bother me. A lot of players make more than I do. It just happens in the heat of the moment, usually.”

The quote made its way toward Marchand before Saturday’s game, and the 35-year-old responded to Reaves’ comments.

“Yeah, I think I said that once a long time ago, sounds like he’s holding on to it,” Marchand told reporters, per team-provided video. “He’s one of those guys that brings physicality to their group. He’s also made a great career out of it. It seems like there’s always a good rivalry with this team. Usually, that stems from playing each other in the playoffs a few times. Both teams have been very good for a while. It’s always a fun game to play.”

Marchand and Jim Montgomery still expect a tough, physical matchup even without Reaves’ comments.

Puck drop for Bruins-Maple Leafs is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch the matchup on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.