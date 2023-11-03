BOSTON — The Boston Bruins improved to 9-0-1 extending their season-opening point record to 10 games after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in the shootout at TD Garden on Thursday night.

In the statement win, Jeremy Swayman earned his fifth victory of the season in as many starts.

“What I like about (Swayman’s) game is it’s maturing as far as game management,” Montgomery said. “How well he handles pucks behind his net. He made real good decisions with the puck tonight.”

The Bruins jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals in the first period by Pavel Zacha and in the second by Jake DeBrusk. While it appeared that Boston was outplaying Toronto at every turn quickly changed when Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews each lit the lamp for the Leafs within 1:03 seconds of each other knotting the game at two.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just wanted to make sure I was making saves,” Swayman said after the game. “Because obviously, the two quick goals could skew momentum. Making sure we have a great penalty kill every night is important to us and to use that as momentum is pretty dangerous.”

Swayman added: “I knew I needed to do my job and the guys in front of me did their job all night so definitely happy with that momentum swing and to see us push through and closeout the third period.”

While some goalies may not like the shootout, Swayman said he relishes the opportunity to face opponents one-on-one.

“I love it,” he said. “That’s important because there’s so many regular season games and a lot of the time they go to the shootout … it’s just part of the game and it’s important for us to have that in our bag. Teams need to know that we’re going to be good in shootouts. We have players and goaltending so when it comes to that, we want to make sure that we’re dominant.”

Story continues below advertisement

One thing about Swayman’s game that has improved from last season to this season is his rebound control when making saves he can’t or doesn’t want to corral and stop the play.

“That’s definitely something I work on,” Swayman said. “These shooters are so good. They’re putting their hips one way and shooting the puck the opposite way. So, it’s just staying square to the puck itself and definitely Goalie Bob (Essensa) and I have talked a lot about being square to a puck and putting it in spots where it’s not in a danger zone. Definitely, something I work on every day.”

Even with controlling his rebounds, Swayman said the way he positions himself in the crease has not changed.

“I’m still all over the place,” Swayman chuckled. “You gotta know that. I’m unpredictable. I’m not gonna get married to anything. I got a big toolbox. I want to make sure I’m unpredictable and I trust my abilities. I trust my feet and I want to make sure I can challenge players as well as knowing that I’m getting myself in a position for a guy without the puck.

Story continues below advertisement

Whatever his method is, it’s working.

Swayman has posted a .954 save percentage and 1.38 goals-against average in the five games this season, while making 145 saves on 152 shots he’s faced. He has one shutout this season, improving to 10 in his career.