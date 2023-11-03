How Jake DeBrusk, Charlie Coyle Impacted Bruins Shootout Win Vs. Leafs

BOSTON — On goals by Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle, the Boston Bruins came away with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at TD Garden.

What DeBrusk and Coyle did in regulation impacted the game just as much as beating Toronto goaltender Ilya Samsonov in the shootout.

DeBrusk recorded his first goal of the season in the second period to give Boston the 2-0 lead. He registered four shots in 21:08 minutes of ice time and completed three hits in the game.

“I thought he was humming all night long,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said of DeBrusk. “I thought he was the JD that we saw a lot of nights last year. Sometimes it takes the first one to go in and then it’s like the monkey’s off your back and you just start being the player you are. I thought he was playing well before he got the goal, but I thought he got another gear after he got it.”

Story continues below advertisement

For Coyle, securing the win with the second goal of the shootout was important, but the matchup against Leafs star Auston Matthew was more impactful during regulation. Coyle was 81.8% in the faceoff circle, winning 18-of-22.

“He relished it,” Montgomery said of Coyle being matched up against Matthews. “He owned it. That’s why he’s such a valuable player for us and why we win a lot of games when he’s in our lineup.”

Coyle also assisted on DeBrusk’s goal while logging 19:30 minutes of ice time including 2:17 short-handed.