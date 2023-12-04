Bruins captain Brad Marchand recorded his 6th career hat trick during Boston’s 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday afternoon, scoring all three goals en route to his natural hatty. For that reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week!

This was the second straight game in which Marchand netted the game-winning goal for the B’s after tallying the overtime winner over the Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Marchand now has four points in the month of December, all of which are goals.

The captain will look to keep his hot, scoring streak going and power the B’s to another win when they face the Sabres on Thursday night.