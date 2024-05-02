Just days after setting up their future offense with multiple picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots beefed up the future of their defense by signing Christian Barmore to a new four-year deal.

Barmore’s new deal includes $41.8 million guaranteed, and has a maximum value of up to $92 million. It is the largest, non-Tom Brady contract in Patriots history, and for that reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week!

Barmore totaled a career high in tackles and sacks last season for the Patriots, and will look to continue to disrupt offensive lines in the AFC East for years to come.

