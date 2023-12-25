Tony Romo made another error when referencing the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship, but Jim Nantz was there to save the moment this time.

The Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium, and after a disaster of a start, Kansas City got things going in the second quarter. Kelce’s first pass was a screen that he ran for 24 yards. The star tight end got his offense going, and CBS camera caught Swift celebrating.

Romo erroneously called the worldwide star Kelce’s “wife.” Nantz had a brilliant one-liner.

“You’ve been down that road with that before,” Nantz said on the CBS broadcast.

For those too young to remember, the big celebrity couple of the mid-2000s was Romo’s relationship with Jessica Simpson in 2007. The global music star and actress received criticism after she attended a game where the Dallas Cowboys were crushed and Romo had a bad game, and the pair broke up in 2009, just a day before Simpson’s birthday.

The criticism was unfounded, but the Romo-Simpson relationship was the top conversation of morning shows, similar to how Swift and Kelce went viral on social media. And there likely were other broadcasters who mistook Romo and Simpson has husband and wife.

Nantz probably said the line in good fun, and Romo and Simpson seemingly moved on on good terms, but it did bring fun levity for NFL fans after Romo again mistakingly misidentified Swift and Kelce’s relationship.