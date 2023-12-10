Tony Romo might want to pump the brakes.

While on the CBS broadcast during the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Romo made a blunder that almost certainly will land him on the Swifties radar.

Taylor Swift was in attendance watching well-documented boyfriend Travis Kelce compete against the Bills. The broadcaster caught an image of Swift after a big play by Kelce, as has been the case countless times. Unlike those other moments, though, Romo tried to provide some commentary and it didn’t go his way.

“… As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience,” Romo said on the broadcast before he came to a screeching halt.

Story continues below advertisement

Play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz jumped in, probably right around the same time everyone in America did, and replied: “Not yet.”

Romo then proceeded to get back to the game, describing the throw and catch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to Kelce.

You can watch it here.

Swift, who recently was named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year 2023,” has been involved in a relationship with Kelce since earlier this season. And while Swift-Kelce rumors continue to run wild, there’s been nothing to indicate the two have tied the knot.

Story continues below advertisement

Perhaps Tony will be on the guest list should it come to fruition, though.