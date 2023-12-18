Patriots Video Of Taylor Swift Cheering Chiefs Caused Bad Blood Among Fans

Taylor Swift has a lot of fans across New England, but that doesn’t mean they want their football team promoting her visit to Gillette Stadium as a fan of the opposing team.

The Patriots’ social media account posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the pop star sticking her tongue out and blowing a kiss, causing fans to split their reactions.

The comments under the post saw both sides of the fandom expressing their thoughts. While some admired the singer, others were confused as to why the Patriots would choose to highlight her attendance.

The Swifties got the last word as the Chiefs went on to hand the Patriots their 11th loss of the season even after a third-quarter flop by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift’s boyfriend, caused the Grammy winner to get animated in her suite.

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images