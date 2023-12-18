Patriots Video Of Taylor Swift Cheering Chiefs Caused Bad Blood Among Fans

Taylor Swift has a lot of fans across New England, but that doesn’t mean they want their football team promoting her visit to Gillette Stadium as a fan of the opposing team.

The Patriots’ social media account posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the pop star sticking her tongue out and blowing a kiss, causing fans to split their reactions.

The comments under the post saw both sides of the fandom expressing their thoughts. While some admired the singer, others were confused as to why the Patriots would choose to highlight her attendance.

I just love how much Gillette Stadium loves Taylor — Swiftie Mexicana 🇲🇽 (@LaTayMexicana) December 17, 2023

Taylor Swift for the WIN! 🏈🎄 — JenKovalov.eth💎 #CHECKMATE 👑♟ (@jenkovalov) December 17, 2023

Ahahaha when even the opposite team posts about her! Love this!!! 😂 especially of it gets all the dads, brads and chads mad, there’s nothing more hilarious than the comment section below a post from a football page mentioning Taylor 😂 — Yasmin⸆⸉ | Hamburg N2 & Munich N2 (@yasmins_ivy) December 17, 2023

Delete this. — dean (@DeanMauro) December 17, 2023

Embarrassing, whoever is running this account. — Pinche Meelo (@PincheMeelo) December 17, 2023

Plz stop — Joey fatts (@joeyjo35t) December 17, 2023

The Swifties got the last word as the Chiefs went on to hand the Patriots their 11th loss of the season even after a third-quarter flop by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift’s boyfriend, caused the Grammy winner to get animated in her suite.