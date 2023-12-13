Malik Cunningham was enthusiastic to join the Ravens, though it seems like the undrafted rookie will play a similar role in Baltimore as he was with the New England Patriots.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh met with reporters Wednesday and shared why Baltimore was interested in Cunningham. It’s clear Cunningham, who practiced at quarterback and receiver in New England, carries a versatility and long-term potential that interests Baltimore.

“It’s definitely different, unique situation,” Harbaugh told reporters, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “From a quarterback perspective, it’s a future type of a move. I think (general manager) Eric (DeCosta) would describe it as that. He was out there practicing at quarterback today, earlier in practice, but he’ll also work at wide receiver, work on special teams, too.

“Things he was doing in New England already, that’s what he was doing there as far practicing as well,” Harbaugh continued. “He’s a very talented person, so he’ll contribute every way he can. We’ll stay with the four quarterbacks, that’s the way we’ll do it, and he’ll contribute in a lot of different ways.”

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Wednesday the Ravens view Cunningham as a multipositional player.

“He has a ton of potential,” Ravens starter Lamar Jackson told reporters of Cunningham, per Hensley.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Jackson played one season with Cunningham at the University of Louisville. Cunningham went on to rewrite the Cardinals’ record books during his five collegiate seasons.

“Great quarterback,” Jackson said. “I’ve seen it firsthand. He was a freshman at Louisville, obviously I had to watch some of his high school highlights ’cause that’s just what we do. Like I said, great quarterback. Explosive, can throw the ball anywhere on the field, make guys miss. He can do it all.”

Cunningham joins Jackson, Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson on Baltimore’s quarterback depth chart.

Featured image via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images