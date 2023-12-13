The grass probably will be greener for Malik Cunningham in Baltimore, and Bill Belichick knows it.

The Patriots head coach was surprisingly candid Wednesday morning when asked about Cunningham leaving New England’s practice squad to sign with the Ravens. Rather than saying some version of, “I’m not going to talk about players who aren’t on the roster,” Belichick offered actual insight into Cunningham’s situation.

“Yeah,” Belichick said when asked whether the Patriots tried to keep the undrafted rookie. “But I think, at the end of the day, they sold him on the opportunity, the offense; he had Lamar (Jackson). Certainly, their offense suits Malik better than probably any other offense in the league does, so it makes sense.”

Belichick then specified he was talking about the Ravens being a good fit for Cunningham as a quarterback, his natural position, rather than as a receiver, which he focused on while with the Patriots.

Cunningham signed with New England last spring on a record-breaking deal for an undrafted free agent. He then went on a rollercoaster ride that saw him play both quarterback and receiver while moving back and forth from the 53-man roster to the practice squad.

The Louisville product was active for three games with the Patriots but only saw playing time — six snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders — in one contest. He didn’t register any passes, targets or carries during his time in New England.