Kristaps Porzingis Unavailable For Celtics-Clippers Matchup

The Boston Celtics will have their next-man-up mentality put to the test once again when taking the floor on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kristaps Porzingis, who was a problem on both ends of the floor during Boston’s most recent win over the Sacramento Kings, won’t suit up in LA, the Celtics announced Friday night.

On Wednesday night, pitching into a 144-point offensive masterpiece, Porzingis scored 24 points, grabbed nine rebounds and recorded a game-high 6 blocks. Needless to say, not having that dominant frontcourt force isn’t great news — or new — for the Celtics.

Porzingis has missed seven games through Boston’s first 26, but the Celtics have managed more often than not when not having its 7-foot-3 big — Boston’s gone 5-2 without Porzingis.

The Celtics will need rim-protecting contributions from elsewhere with fellow center Luke Kornet, who’s been out for five consecutive contests with a left adductor injury, also ruled out once again.

Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla has received that from sixth man Al Horford and recently from reserve unit big Neemias Queta during Tuesday night’s overtime loss to the Golden State Warriors — 10 points and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.

The cause of Porzingis’ current ankle sprain came in the third quarter while knocking down an and-one turnaround jumper over Sacramento’s Kevin Huerter. Porzingis limped back to Boston’s bench instantly, but played for the remainder of the game, scoring 12 points in that third frame alone.

The Celtics are in search of a second straight win after splitting the first two in their four-game West Coast road trip.