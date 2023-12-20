The Boston Celtics didn’t enter the 2023-24 season with many perceived “needs” on the roster.

They’d pretty much taken care of them in the offseason, landing Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in a pair of trades that immediately vaulted them into becoming favorites for the 2024 NBA Finals. The losses of Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon would hurt, sure, but there seemingly would be no roster in the league that could compete on talent alone.

The C’s still had one thing to address, though. They looked a little thin in the frontcourt.

Porzingis’ addition to the starting lineup raised the Celtics’ ceiling, pushing Al Horford to the bench and helping fill the lost minutes of Robert Williams. It did nothing to address Boston’s need for a third big man, though, especially since Horford doesn’t play on back-to-backs and Porzingis misses about 30 games per season. Luke Kornet’s still kicking around, but that trio wouldn’t be enough to get through an entire season.

That’s where Neemias Queta entered the conversation, and has since looked like a masterful addition by Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

Queta, after an uneventful two-year stint with the Sacramento Kings, signed with Boston on a two-way contract back in September. He was brought in to compete for minutes out of that two-way role, but has since proven that he’s capable of contributing on a more full-time basis.

The 24-year-old has made spot appearances for the Celtics, averaging 4.7 points and 5.5 rebounds across 14.3 minutes in six total games. He’s provided a spark, with Tuesday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors serving as a statement game for the Portuguese big man.

Queta recorded his first double-double in the overtime loss, grabbing 10 rebounds (six of which came on the offensive glass) to go along with his 10 points. He also contributed with a steal and an assist. It seems like Queta could receive an opportunity to build off his performance, as well, with Horford scheduled to sit Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

In his short stint as Boston’s first big off the bench, Queta has impressed, and he’ll have another opportunity to do so against his former team. If the Celtics find he’s capable of competing with an All-Star caliber center like Domantas Sabonis, they might just make him a permanent part of the roster.