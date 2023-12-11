MLB Rumors: Yankees-Dodgers Trade Finalized After Shohei Ohtani Decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers needed to make a move in order to add Shohei Ohtani to their 40-man roster, and the framework of their expected deal with the New York Yankees reportedly has been finalized.

The Yankees are trading shortstop prospect Trey Sweeney to the Dodgers and acquiring left-handed reliever Victor Gonzalez and infielder Jorbit Vivas from LA, as first reported Monday morning by ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez and confirmed The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

The trade clears 40-man roster spots for Ohtani and relief pitcher Joe Kelly.

Rosenthal reported Sunday a trade was brewing between the Yankees and Dodgers. At the time, however, the players were not known.

Story continues below advertisement

Ohtani announced Saturday afternoon that he would be joining the Dodgers. The Japanese superstar reportedly will make $700 million over the course of his 10-year contract, a mind-blowing number which is the richest deal in the history of North American sports.