MLB Winter Meetings Live: Tracker For Rumors, Trades, Free Agent Signings

The 2023 Major League Baseball winter meetings kicked off Monday in Nashville, and there’s no shortage of storylines for this year’s event.

Shohei Ohtani’s looming decision obviously will dominate headlines, regardless of whether he signs on the dotted line this week, but Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Cody Bellinger are among the other notable players available in free agency.

Plus, there’s the trade market, where San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto leads an intriguing group of All-Stars who could be moved.

We’ll do our best to keep you up to speed on the latest rumors, rumblings and more right here in our MLB winter meetings live blog. Even if this week doesn’t produce a flurry of trades and signings, it still could lay the groundwork for subsequent moves that shake up the offseason.

12:45 p.m. ET: The Braves and Mariners wasted no time in getting the party started Sunday night, completing a five-player trade that sent outfielder Jarred Kelenic, first baseman Evan White and left-hander Marco Gonzales to Atlanta and right-handers Jackson Kowar and Cole Phillips to Seattle.

This marks the second time Kelenic, the sixth overall pick in 2018, has been traded, as Seattle acquired him in December of that year as part of the blockbuster that sent Edwin Díaz to the New York Mets. Kelenic later developed into one of baseball’s top prospects and showed glimpses of his potential at the MLB level in 2023, but he’ll nevertheless open the 2024 campaign elsewhere after Sunday night’s fascinating swap.

1 p.m.: Yoshinobu Yamamoto recently was posted by the Orix Buffaloes, his team in Nippon Professional Baseball, and the New York Post’s Mike Puma reported Sunday night the pitcher will meet with MLB teams within the next week.

The Japanese ace widely is considered the second-best free agent available this offseason, with his youth and upside separating him from some of the other free agent starting pitchers.

Puma added that Yamamoto is expected to meet with the New York Mets, who are coming off a disappointing 2023 despite a massive payroll.

1:15 p.m.: Yamamoto isn’t the only international free agent to watch this week. Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee and reliever Woo Suk Go — both of the Korea Baseball Organization — have officially been posted, according to ESPN’s Alden González.

OF Jung Hoo Lee and RHP Woo Suk Go of the KBO have both been posted. Their signing windows span from 8 a.m. ET tomorrow to 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 3. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) December 4, 2023

1:25 p.m.: The Milwaukee Brewers made some history, signing top prospect Jackson Chourio to an eight-year contract extension that runs through 2031 with two club options for 2032 and 2033.

The deal — reportedly worth $82 million guaranteed, with the potential to max out at $142.5 million — is the largest ever given to a player prior to making their MLB debut.

1:30 p.m.: So, will Shohei Ohtani find a new home during the winter meetings?

Well, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Sunday, citing a source engaged with the top end of the free agent market, that Ohtani is likely to make his decision within the next week.

3:40 p.m.: Another starting pitcher is off the market.

The Brewers, who’ve been mentioned in trade rumors regarding their top two starters (Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff), announced they re-signed Wade Miley to a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2025.

Wade Miley signs back with Milwaukee as @Ken_Rosenthal reported. It's for one year with a base salary of $7 million and a mutual option for 2025 at $12 million, sources tell ESPN. Has a $1.5 million buyout plus incentives which can bring the deal to $11 million. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 4, 2023

Miley, 37, wasn’t the biggest name available. But he’s nevertheless a solid veteran left-hander capable of eating innings at the back end of Milwaukee’s rotation.

3:45 p.m.: The Brewers weren’t done after inking Miley. They also agreed to a major league contract with free agent pitcher Joe Ross, sources told Robert Murray of FanSided.

3:50 p.m.: Interesting note from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on MLB Network: Los Angeles plans on Mookie Betts being its everyday second baseman in 2024.

"It's pretty safe to say that Mookie Betts is going to be our everyday second baseman."



– Dave Roberts on #HighHeat pic.twitter.com/yMzvPepWNy — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 4, 2023

Betts is a Gold Glove outfielder who bounced around the diamond in 2023, and it sounds like the Dodgers will lean into his ability to provide elite offense from the keystone moving forward. Take notes, fantasy owners.