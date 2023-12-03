Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Bidding War Down To Four MLB Teams

The final market for Shohei Ohtani reportedly has come into focus.

Ohtani entered the Major League Baseball offseason not only as the crown jewel of the open market but perhaps the most coveted free agent in the history of the sport. This likely will be reflected in the dual threat’s impending next contract, which could reach $600 million in total value, per one of Jeff Passan’s sources.

The ESPN MLB insider also shed light on which teams still are in on Ohtani as the league’s Winter Meetings draw closer. According to Passan, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Angels, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays still are bidding on Ohtani, the American League’s MVP in two of the last three seasons. Previous suitors such as the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Texas Rangers reportedly “have turned their attention to other players.”

One of those players for Boston appears to be Ohtani’s countryman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Red Sox, per Passan, are among the favorites to land the right-handed 25-year-old, whose contract value floor reportedly is $200 million.

The Dodgers (-105) were the clear betting favorite to sign Ohtani as of this past Friday, with the Cubs (+370) and the Blue Jayas (5-1) rounding out the top of the betting board. Oddsmakers aren’t very bullish on the idea of Ohtani staying with the Halos, who carried an 18-1 number.

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith on Friday reported the Ohtani sweepstakes have entered “the final stretch,” so it might not be long until we find out where the 29-year-old phenom will open the next chapter of his career.