New England Native Dana White Stays “Positive” Amid Patriots Struggles

The New England Patriots started another month of a lost season with a 6-0 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots fall to 2-10 on the season, moving to a level of losing that New England fans have not experienced in decades.

In the public eye, one notorious Patriots fan in New England native and UFC president Dana White knows that fellow fans should use this season to further appreciate the unprecedented dynasty of this century.

“You have to be positive about this,” White told NESN.com in an interview while being honored at “The Tradition” TD Garden on Wednesday. “We’ve been blessed. The last 20 years have been amazing. Dynasties don’t last 100 years. There’s always going to be these rebuilding phases and that’s where we’re at now. We’re in a rebuilding phase.”

Story continues below advertisement

Like many fans and media personalities in the industry, White also has his eyes on the future. Given the nature of the season, the Patriots will be in the mix for a top draft pick next spring. White believes that will give New England a chance to retool and believes that will come with head coach Bill Belichick still leading the way.

“We’re in a position now where we’re going to get some good picks,” White added. “Belichick will do his thing.”

As for the current Patriots, the team travels to Pittsburgh on a short week to battle the Steelers on Thursday night.

Tune in to NESN on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for the premiere of “The Tradition 2023.”