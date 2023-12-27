It’s starting to feel more and more like the Patriots will be coached by someone other than Bill Belichick in 2024 and beyond.

The idea of New England replacing Belichick spawned when the Patriots’ 2023 campaign really started to unravel. But with only two games left on the team’s schedule, the possibility is starting to feel more legitimate. In fact, Belichick himself reportedly has “expressed doubt” about his future in Foxboro, Mass. to his coaching staff.

Include ESPN’s Dan Graziano among those who believe Belichick’s days in New England are numbered. In a column published Wednesday, Graziano and fellow NFL insider Jeremy Fowler speculated how many coaching jobs will be open this offseason. The former believes it will be seven, including the Patriots, as Graziano thinks it’s “likely” the organization will move on from Belichick.

The next question is how New England will cut ties with its longtime head coach. Owner Robert Kraft reportedly could set up a “bidding war” for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, but a trade might be challenging to put together given Belichick’s age and desired salary/demands. An outright firing also seems unlikely when you consider how much Belichick has brought to the franchise.

Story continues below advertisement

A mutual parting of ways probably is the sweet spot, but franchise-altering moves rarely leave all parties involved satisfied. Thus, we could be in store for a fascinating start to the offseason in New England.