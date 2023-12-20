New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft already saw Tom Brady walk out the door without getting anything in return.

And it looks like Kraft won’t be inclined to allow the same thing to happen if the Patriots and Bill Belichick part ways after this season.

Kraft could want compensation for the legendary head coach, who reportedly is under contract through 2024, and might even look to “make a bidding war emerge” for potential teams interested in Belichick, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, as transcribed by the Sports Business Journal.

Trading Belichick could help the Patriots fetch a draft pick in return and aid in the team’s rebuild, but as Curran noted, it would also delay New England from moving forward, especially if Kraft looks to drive up the price for Belichick.

“That’s three weeks less that the new coach has to prepare the team,” Curran said. “Three weeks less that there is a personnel department with a clearly defined vision for 2024.”

The speculation surrounding Belichick’s departure certainly is growing with only three games left in the regular season. It was reported Sunday by NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport that Kraft hasn’t come to a “firm conclusion” regarding Belichick’s fate with the franchise. That report contradicts what Curran reported earlier in the month, stating that Kraft had made up his mind about Belichick’s future following the loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany.

There figures to be at least a few suitors for Belichick, including the Los Angeles Chargers, who fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco last week. Chargers president of football operations John Spanos even hinted that the team could look to make a big splash with its coaching hire, putting “no limitations” on the search.

But if Kraft gets his way, the Chargers or any other team coveting Belichick might have to pay up to get him, just like the Patriots did over two decades ago.