Patriots Rumors: Bill Belichick ‘Expressed Doubt’ About Future To Staff

Bill Belichick reportedly knows these next two games could be the last of his Patriots tenure.

The head coach “has expressed doubt about his future in New England to the staff at various points over the last few weeks,” according to a report Tuesday from Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi.

Giardi added that, to the “best of (his) knowledge,” Belichick “has yet to sit down with ownership” to discuss his future with the organization or lack thereof.

“If he won’t survive, I think this is a massive misstep by (Robert and Jonathan Kraft),” Giardi wrote. “They could turn the final week against the Jets into a celebration of all Bill’s accomplishments here and guarantee a full house for a meaningless game. Instead, by dragging it out, they risk turning and burning Belichick on Black Monday. That doesn’t feel right to me.”

The 4-11 Patriots will visit the Buffalo Bills on New Year’s Eve before hosting the Jets — a franchise Belichick has long despised — at Gillette Stadium in their season finale.

Team owner Robert Kraft has not spoken publicly about Belichick’s job status, and there have been conflicting reports on whether he plans to make a change once the season concludes. Belichick has been the Patriots’ head coach and de facto general manager since 2000, winning six Super Bowls and reaching three others during that span.

Success has eluded Belichick in the post-Tom Brady era, however. This will be New England’s fifth consecutive season without a playoff win and its third sub-.500 finish in the last four years.

Belichick sidestepped questions about Kraft’s silence on the matter, saying Tuesday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that he’s only focused on Buffalo.