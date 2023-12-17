FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots lost their starting left guard to what appeared to be a serious injury Sunday.

Cole Strange had to be carted off the field during the second quarter of New England’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

Strange suffered the injury while blocking Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones on a short completion to Hunter Henry. Jones pushed Strange into quarterback Bailey Zappe, and the second-year offensive lineman immediately clutched at his left knee.

A host of Patriots teammates and head coach Bill Belichick gathered around Strange as he was loaded onto the cart. The Patriots quickly ruled him out with a knee injury.

Bill Belichick came out onto the field as they loaded Cole Strange onto the cart pic.twitter.com/cuVEp8EAZj — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 17, 2023

Strange, the Patriots’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, also missed time with a knee injury earlier this season and in training camp. The 25-year-old started 10 of New England’s 14 games this season and all 17 as a rookie.

Fifth-round rookie Atonio Mafi replaced Strange at left guard. The Patriots also were playing without starting left tackle Trent Brown, who missed Sunday’s game with ankle and hand injuries and an illness.