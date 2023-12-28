The Patriots’ latest transaction earned a seal of approval from an important player in the franchise’s history.

New England on Wednesday claimed cornerback Marco Wilson off of waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, who released the Florida product Tuesday. The pick-up drew a positive reaction from three-time Super Bowl champion James White, who applauded his former team for its “good move” Thursday morning.

“Necessary” probably is the most appropriate word to describe the Patriots claiming Wilson. New England currently features a very injured cornerback group, as rookie Alex Austin is the Patriots’ only fully healthy player at the position heading into Week 17.

Wilson arrives to Foxboro, Mass. as a fairly experienced NFL player. The 2021 fourth-round pick played in every game for the Cardinals this season before his release and appeared in 14 contests in both of his first two seasons.

Should New England include Wilson on the gameday roster Sunday, his first game with the Patriots will be in a very hostile environment against a team with an oft-potent passing attack. New England and the Buffalo Bills, who can clinch an AFC playoff spot with a win and some help this weekend, are scheduled to kick off at Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.