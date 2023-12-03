Bill Belichick very well could leave the Patriots after the season, and Robert Kraft apparently has a hope for how such a scenario would unfold.

However, it might be tough to accomplish.

Both Belichick and New England could be eager for fresh starts after the franchise’s miserable 2023 season finally comes to a close. Being on the same page theoretically would set the stage for an “amicable separation,” which is Kraft’s preference in the event the sides go their separate ways, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. But as Breer pointed out in a column published Thursday, a split very well could “get awkward.”

Patriots brass could seek compensation if Belichick plans to coach elsewhere next season. But the future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach reportedly does not want to be traded, as a deal likely would strip Belichick’s next team of valuable draft capital. Thus, Breer pointed out how Belichick could dig his heels in and “force Kraft to fire him,” and that kind of standoff probably would be the furthest thing from amicable.

Of course, there’s also a chance Belichick and the Patriots hold off on a separation for at least one more season. It certainly doesn’t sound like Belichick already has one foot out the door.