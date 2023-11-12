Bill Belichick reportedly does not want to be traded by the Patriots, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s hellbent on finishing his coaching career in New England.

Belichick’s future in Foxboro, Mass. has been and likely will continue to be the biggest Patriots storyline until a clear-cut decision is made. Several reports indicate team owner Robert Kraft is open to the idea of severing ties with his longtime colleague, but if New England does move on from Belichick, it apparently wouldn’t happen until after the season.

There’s also the uncertainty of how Belichick and the Patriots would go their separate ways. New England might prefer a trade, as the greatest football coach of all time obviously is a high-level asset. But according to Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher, Belichick isn’t keen on the idea of being dealt.

“Here’s a rumor to pile on: We do hear that Belichick wouldn’t mind breaking up his partnership with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, but that he very specifically does not want to be traded because that would strip his new team of draft picks,” Fisher wrote in a column published Saturday. “So the coach, if he’s going to leave New England, would actually prefer to get canned.”

Even if the Patriots were adamant about cutting Belichick loose via trade, it might be difficult to find a partner. Belichick’s stock likely has diminished across New England’s slide since Tom Brady left town and paying up for a coach who turns 72 next April probably isn’t a prudent move for a franchise in need of a new identity.

As such, a Belichick blockbuster doesn’t feel very likely, but crazier things have happened in the NFL.