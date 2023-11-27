Bill Belichick disputed a report from an ESPN analyst about where he plans to coach after this season.

NFL quarterback-turned-commentator Dan Orlovsky recently said he heard from “people who know what they’re talking about” that Belichick intended to leave the Patriots this offseason and that the coach’s next team was “already determined.”

Belichick was asked about that eye-popping speculation Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” His response:

“Yeah, that’s ridiculous.”

Story continues below advertisement

Asked whether he could see himself coaching a team other than New England, where he’s been since 2000, Belichick said he’s “just trying to do the best job (he) can right now.”

“Need to do better,” he added.

Sunday’s 10-7 loss to the drain-circling New York Giants dropped the Patriots to 2-9, ensuring their second consecutive losing season and third in the last four years. They’ve sat in last place in the AFC for weeks and would pick third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft if the season ended Monday.

Each additional loss increases the chances of Belichick and the team parting ways after the season, either through a firing or via a mutual split. The question then would be whether Belichick chooses to continue his coaching career elsewhere — he’s given no indications that he would retire — and whom New England would task with replacing him.