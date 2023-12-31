Those inside the confines of One Patriot Place reportedly are not thrilled with what Trent Brown has been bringing to the group.

It’s fair to assume those feelings led to Brown being benched for New England’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi on Sunday offered some insight into the source of tension.

Giardi wrote Brown has been “testing the limits of the coaching staff’s resolve” as well as “thumbing his nose at what’s expected and required.” Giardi also reported Brown’s tardiness is a “constant issue” and said the veteran offensive lineman is viewed by others inside the locker room as an “independent contractor” who pays attention to himself and his finances.

“Internally, I’m told, there was belief Brown could have returned before and did not,” Giardi wrote, referencing how Brown suffered ankle and knee injuries in Week 8 and missed the next two games before a Week 11 bye.

“The belief was that he was protecting himself and his future earnings in a season without the promise of a postseason,” Giardi wrote. “With the number of players on the roster who were playing through injuries — including those on the offensive line — needless to say, that hasn’t gone over very well.”

Unfortunately for Brown, his healthy scratch Sunday meant he won’t earn any of his $6.5 million in incentives. While speaking to Sophie Weller of A to Z Sports ahead of the Week 17 game, Brown made eye-popping comments regarding his contract and likelihood he would remain in New England after this season.

It feels like both parties will go their separate ways after the Patriots’ disappointing campaign comes to a close next week.