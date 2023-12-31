Patriots Inactives Reaction: Trent Brown Healthy Scratch Vs. Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Trent Brown has been benched.

The veteran left tackle, who was removed from the Patriots’ injury report Friday, is a healthy scratch for Sunday’s road game against the Buffalo Bills. It’s the first time Brown has been healthy but inactive in any of his seasons with New England.

The Patriots will take on the Bills with just three active tackles: Mike Onwenu, Vederian Lowe and sophomore Andrew Stueber, who was elevated from the practice squad.

Here’s the full Week 17 inactives list, which also includes tight end Hunter Henry:

DB Jabrill Peppers

OT Trent Brown

WR Kayshon Boutte

RB JaMycal Hasty

TE Hunter Henry

DL Sam Roberts

QB Nathan Rourke (emergency third QB)

Henry and Peppers will miss their second consecutive game due to an ankle and hamstring injury, respectively. Boutte is dealing with an illness.

The Patriots also will be without wideout Juju Smith-Schuster, who was placed on season-ending injured reserve Saturday.

As for the Bills, they announced five inactives, including healthy scratch Von Miller. Cornerback Kaiir Elam also won’t play.

S Damar Hamlin

LB Von Miller

CB Kaiir Elam

T Alec Anderson

DT Linval Joseph

New England and Buffalo will kick off from Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.