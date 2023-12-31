How Bill Belichick Explained Patriots Healthy-Scratching Trent Brown

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — All indications are that Trent Brown has given up on the Patriots, and the feeling is mutual.

New England made the veteran offensive tackle a healthy scratch for Sunday’s road game against the Bills. Shortly after the news broke, multiple reports indicated the Patriots have struggled to motivate Brown during a lost season. Another report suggested New England believes Brown, who’ll be a free agent in March, hasn’t been willing to play through injuries like some of the team’s other banged-up players.

Bill Belichick was asked about all of it after his team suffered a 27-21 loss in Buffalo. Predictably, the Patriots head coach got testy when pressed on Brown, whose lack of a locker stall at Highmark Stadium indicates he didn’t travel with his team.

Here’s a full transcript:

Reporter: “Bill, what went into the decision to have Trent Brown inactive today?”

Belichick: “Activated players we wanted to play.”

Reporter: “Has motivation been an issue with him? There was a report that was the case.”

Belichick: “You’d have to talk to whoever gave that report.”

Reporter: “Why wasn’t he one of the players that you guys wanted to –“

Belichick, interrupting: “Because we activated other players.”

At this point, it’s hard to envision Brown suiting up next weekend when New England hosts the New York Jets in the season finale for both teams. And with Brown set to hit free agency, we might’ve seen the last of him in a Patriots uniform.

We’ll learn more about his Week 18 status when New England returns to the practice field Wednesday.