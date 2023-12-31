How Bill Belichick Explained Patriots Healthy-Scratching Trent Brown

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — All indications are that Trent Brown has given up on the Patriots, and the feeling is mutual.

New England made the veteran offensive tackle a healthy scratch for Sunday’s road game against the Bills. Shortly after the news broke, multiple reports indicated the Patriots have struggled to motivate Brown during a lost season. Another report suggested New England believes Brown, who’ll be a free agent in March, hasn’t been willing to play through injuries like some of the team’s other banged-up players.

Bill Belichick was asked about all of it after his team suffered a 27-21 loss in Buffalo. Predictably, the Patriots head coach got testy when pressed on Brown, whose lack of a locker stall at Highmark Stadium indicates he didn’t travel with his team.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 12/31, 2:22pm
New England Patriots
NE
+667
Sun 12/31, 1:00 PM
BUF -15 O/U 40
Matchup Stats
21
Final
nfl Odds
27
Buffalo Bills
BUF
-1045

Here’s a full transcript:

Story continues below advertisement

Reporter: “Bill, what went into the decision to have Trent Brown inactive today?”

Belichick: “Activated players we wanted to play.”

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Reporter: “Has motivation been an issue with him? There was a report that was the case.”

Belichick: “You’d have to talk to whoever gave that report.”

Story continues below advertisement

Reporter: “Why wasn’t he one of the players that you guys wanted to –“

Belichick, interrupting: “Because we activated other players.”

more patriots

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Rollercoaster Loss To Bills

by Dakota Randall 4 Min Read

Eight Thoughts On Patriots’ Turnover-Riddled Loss To Bills

by Zack Cox 6 Min Read

How Cardinals’ Stunning Upset Helped Patriots’ Draft Positioning

by Zack Cox 2 Min Read

At this point, it’s hard to envision Brown suiting up next weekend when New England hosts the New York Jets in the season finale for both teams. And with Brown set to hit free agency, we might’ve seen the last of him in a Patriots uniform.

We’ll learn more about his Week 18 status when New England returns to the practice field Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

More Football:

How Bill Belichick Explained Patriots Healthy-Scratching Trent Brown

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images