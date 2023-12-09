Pool Report Tells Ref’s Side Of Jaylen Brown’s Ejection In Celtics Win

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown did something he had never done in his NBA career Friday night against the New York Knicks, but it sure won’t be viewed as any sort of achievment.

Browns received the first ejection of his career with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter in the 133-123 win at TD Garden. He picked up a quick technical foul after disagreeing with a reach-in foul that was called on him. Joe Mazulla thought what Brown said to earn the tech was soft.

And what Brown did to get his second technical and get tossed from the game might have been even softer than that.

In a pool report, the game’s crew chief in Mark Lindsay explained that Brown was assessed a second technical for waving off the official, even though Brown had already made his way to the end of the bench at that point.

Here is the full transcript of Lindsay’s exchange with pool reporter Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe:

Question: What warranted Jaylen Brown getting the first technical?

Lindsay: The first technical foul was called for use of profanity toward a game official.

Question: What warranted the second technical on Jaylen?

Lindsay: The second technical foul was called for a wave off directed at the official which under the respect of the game guidelines is considered an overt gesture and an unsportsmanlike act.

Brown, who had to be held back after trying to confront the official following the second technical, will have a few days to cool down as the Celtics have three consecutive days off before hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at TD Garden.