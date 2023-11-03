Patriots Prospect Preview: Three College Players To Watch In Week 10

Welcome to the Patriots Prospect Preview, the only place to find college football prospects worth keeping your Patriots-happy eye on throughout the season. Let’s talk CFB Week 10.

It seems we’re about to hit a weird stretch in the Patriots’ schedule.

The Patriots took home a surprising win in Week 7, defeating the Buffalo Bills at home in a game many in New England hoped would signal the start of a turnaround. Then, they fell flat against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. They’re now scheduled to play the Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants to round out November, which could put them in right around .500 if all goes well.

We’re not convinced that would be enough to erase New England’s gigantic question at quarterback, as the roster seems to be completely devoid of a direction.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s why we’re talking QB’s this week.

Cameron Ward (#1), QB, Washington State

Week 10: vs. Stanford (9 p.m. ET on Pac-12)

There are few players in the collegiate ranks more electrifying than Cam Ward, there’s just some polishing that will need to be done by the NFL teams who drafts him.

Ward is an FCS transfer, and though he’s been an immediate success story at Washington State, he’d be a classic Patriots project. The 21-year-old has a rocket arm, can make plays with his legs and has a knack for fitting the ball into tight windows. He’s also struggled with pre-snap recognition and has seen his play dip slightly over the course of the year. This is not a guy who will start right away, but he’s certainly going to intrigue a team enough to be selected early.

Story continues below advertisement

Michael Pratt (#7), QB, Tulane

Week 10: at East Carolina (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU)

We’re talking Tulane, baby!

Michael Pratt has been starting for the Green Wave since 2020, throwing for more than 8,500 yards while sporting an 82-24 touchdown-interception ratio. He’s gotten better with each passing year and will be the top option for a team looking to add an immediate backup in the draft. That could be the Patriots, who certainly don’t have much interest in their own options.

Jayden Daniels (#5), QB, LSU

Week 10: at Alabama (7:45 p.m. ET on CBS)

Story continues below advertisement

Jaydon Daniels is a gamer. You might not see it by looking at his slender frame, but the 6-foot-4, 200-pounder is one of the toughest players in the country. He’s also a damn good quarterback, earning a 34-17 record while accounting for 103 touchdowns and more than 14,000 yards through the air and on the ground.

Daniels is looking to become the second signal-caller to ever defeat Nick Saban, an old friend of the Patriots, in back-to-back seasons. He’d join Drew Brees, who defeated the Saban-led Michigan State Spartans in both 1998-1999 while at Purdue, in doing so. It’s an incredibly important game for LSU’s title hopes, as well, meaning all eyes will be on No. 5.