After Week 10, the Patriots had a 4.8% chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to ESPN’s analytics department. New England’s projected draft slot was 5.4.

Well, things have changed — for the better.

Losers of five straight, the 2-10 Patriots now have a 19.4% chance of securing the first overall pick, per ESPN’s Seth Walder. New England’s projected draft spot now sits at 2.7.

The Patriots seized control of the No. 2 pick after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday and watching the Arizona Cardinal upset the Pittsburgh Steelers. If New England wins fewer than two games the rest of the season, it’s guaranteed to finish with no worse than a top-three selection.

Story continues below advertisement

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 12/5, 5:17pm
New England Patriots
NE
+219
Thu 12/7, 8:15 PM
PIT -6 O/U 32.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
-271

The Bears, who will receive the Panthers’ first-round pick, currently own the No. 1 overall selection. Carolina is 1-11 and has a 75.9% chance of landing the top pick and sending it to Chicago.

Earning a top-two pick obviously would be a huge development for the Patriots, who could be staring at an offseason of immense change. The franchise could use the pick to select Mac Jones’ successor or leverage it to acquire other valuable assets.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

The Patriots will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

More Football:

Patriots Injury Report: Young Receiver Returns To Practice Field

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images