He’s been on an offensive tear for the Celtics, and averaged 25.3 points per game in the week leading up to his Christmas spectacular. It’s pretty much a no-brainer as to why Derrick White has earned VA Hero of the Week.

In the Celtics’ Christmas Day classic against the Lakers, Derrick White grabbed a pretty impressive double double. With 18 points, 11 assists and two pairs of blocks and steals, D-white dominated the floor for the Celtics.

His performance even drew praise from his teammate Kristaps Porzingis. In his postgame availability, Porzingis laughed and explained, “I didn’t realize how good D-White was. He’s kind of under the radar, but man, he’s special.”

