Ever since All-Star weekend, the Boston Celtics have been locked in and poised to make noise as the NBA postseason approaches.

Jaylen Brown has been a huge part of this offensive surge from the team and earned Eastern Conference Honors for his effort over the last few games. For that, he earns NESN’s VA Hero of the Week!

Brown put up 29 points in the Celtics’ blowout win over the Warriors and averaged over 28 points per game over the last week. For more on Jaylen Brown’s stellar performance, check out the video above, proudly presented by VA New England Healthcare.