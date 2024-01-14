Whether it’s with the Patriots or a different team, Bailey Zappe will have a new head coach in his third NFL season.

Bill Belichick, who played a big hand in New England spending a fourth-round draft pick on Zappe two years ago, departed the storied organization Thursday. The decision was mutually agreed upon by Belichick and Patriots ownership, who quickly promoted Jerod Mayo to head coach.

A few days after Belichick’s exit in Foxboro, Mass., Zappe took to Instagram to share his appreciation for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

“Thank you, Coach!” Zappe wrote. “Because of you, my life long dream of playing in the NFL became a reality. You believed in me and pushed me to become better and wiser each and every day. I’ve learned so much under your leadership and will carry your teachings with me for the rest of my career.”

Story continues below advertisement

Zappe wasn’t the only quarterback with Patriots ties to salute Belichick on social media. Mac Jones thanked the legendary coach for the “immeasurable” impact he had on his young career, while Tom Brady acknowledged he couldn’t have been the player he was without Belichick.

Largely due to his contract situation, Zappe figures to be with the Patriots in training camp this summer. But it remains to be seen what vision Mayo has for the 24-year-old.