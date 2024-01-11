One of the longest-running and popular NFL debates is who is more responsible for the Patriots’ dynastic run: Tom Brady or Bill Belichick?

While it’s more fun to have a strong take one way or the other, the reality is neither New England legend could have done it without their running mate.

Belichick acknowledged as much in his Patriots exit press conference Thursday when he stressed that players win games. And Brady returned serve later in the day when he saluted Belichick, whose incredible New England tenure came to a close after 24 seasons.

Here are all of Brady’s remarks in his Instagram tribute to his former head coach:

“I’m incredibly grateful to have played for the best coach in the history of the NFL.

“He was a great leader for the organization and for all of the players who played for him. We accomplished some amazing things over a long period of time, many of which will be hard to replicate. He worked every day to help us achieve the ultimate goal, in the ultimate team sport. And, although we were successful, some of the greatest lessons I learned were in the moments where we faced the most challenging adversities. He set the tone for the organization to never falter in the face of adversity, and to do what we could do, and what was in our control, which was to go out and DO OUR JOB.

“I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick. I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck in whatever you choose next.”

We probably can expect Belichick and Brady to share similar remarks about one another in the future. Both are shoo-ins for both the Patriots Hall of Fame as well as the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.