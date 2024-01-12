New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and Bill Belichick certainly had a bumpy relationship at points over the last couple of seasons.

But Jones put any animosity he might have toward Belichick aside on Thursday when the Patriots announced they were parting ways with the legendary head coach.

After several current and former Patriots players weighed in on Belichick’s departure, Jones broke his silence Thursday evening by posting a thankful message about Belichick on his Instagram.

“Coach Belichick has made such a big impact on my life,” Jones wrote. “I grew up dreaming of playing in the NFL and that dream grew even stronger after I watched Coach Belichick and the Patriots win the Super Bowl in my hometown. My dream to play in the NFL came true when I was drafted to the Patriots organization and I am grateful to have played for and learned from such a legendary coach. Coach Belichick has impacted me and so many other players in immeasurable ways. I wish Coach Belichick and his family continued success in the future.”

Mac Jones with a message for Bill Belichick on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/bdCN8edpXY — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) January 11, 2024

Belichick used the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Jones. Jones had a promising rookie campaign before things started to unravel last season with Belichick giving Matt Patricia and Joe Judge control over the offense. Jones rubbed others the wrong way with his on-field outbursts and made matters worse with Belichick by reportedly seeking help from outside the organization.

Jones’ play didn’t help him out, either. His struggles continued this season until he was benched following a Week 11 loss to the New York Giants. He threw 12 interceptions compared to 10 touchdowns while compiling a 2-9 record.

But not developing Jones after a solid first season reportedly was viewed by ownership as a black eye for Belichick and contributed in part to his departure.

While it’s known now that Belichick’s time with the Patriots is done, it’s unclear if Jones still has a future with New England. Jones is under contract for the 2024 season and the Patriots will have to decide this offseason if they want to pick up his fifth-year option or decide to move on, like they did with Belichick.