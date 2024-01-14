Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is headed back to the NHL All-Star Game.

The National Hockey League announced Sunday the second-year Bruins coach will be at the helm of the Atlantic Division team in Toronto. The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will be held Feb. 3.

Montgomery also represented the Atlantic Division in 2023, his first season with the Black and Gold. Following a campaign in which Montgomery led the Bruins to the Presidents’ Trophy, Boston now sits 25-8-9 record through 42 games this season.

The coach of the team with the highest points percentage in each of the league’s four divisions was selected, per the team.

Bruins star forward David Pastrnak and goaltender Jeremy Swayman will join Montgomery in Toronto.

Prior to the All-Star festivities, however, the Bruins return to action against the New Jersey Devils on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET. You can catch full coverage on NESN starting at noon.